B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.08. Lesaka Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSAK. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter worth $125,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.