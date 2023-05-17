Lonza Group AG Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lonza Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

Lonza Group stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

