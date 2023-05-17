Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Middleby Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a research note issued on Friday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.62. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MIDD. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $137.27 on Monday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

