Brokers Offer Predictions for Conifex Timber Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conifex Timber in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Conifex Timber Stock Down 0.7 %
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
