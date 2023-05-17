FY2023 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Boosted by HC Wainwright

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. MannKind’s revenue was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MannKind Trading Down 3.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

MNKD stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.58. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $134,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Articles

