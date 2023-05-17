uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

uniQure Stock Down 7.7 %

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of QURE opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.28. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in uniQure by 104.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in uniQure by 19.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in uniQure by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

