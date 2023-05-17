FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Reduced by B. Riley

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

ORN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

