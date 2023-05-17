FY2023 EPS Estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 7.34%.

RCM Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

