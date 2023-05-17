Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rollins in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Rollins Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rollins by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 761,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

