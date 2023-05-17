Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Centric Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Leede Jones Gab currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$94.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.73 million.

