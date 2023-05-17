National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Docebo in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.10 million.

