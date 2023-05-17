Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Opsens in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Opsens’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.37 million. Opsens had a negative net margin of 33.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opsens in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of OPS opened at C$1.54 on Monday. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$1.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

