Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JNCE. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of JNCE opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

In related news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 269.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 79,005 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 603.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 96,655 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

