GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $106.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Stories

