Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Gencor Industries Trading Down 0.5 %
Gencor Industries stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.
About Gencor Industries
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.