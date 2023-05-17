Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Gencor Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Gencor Industries stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

