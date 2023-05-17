Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

