Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
