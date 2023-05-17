The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

