Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Declines By 7.9%

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,020.0 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of IVTJF stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Investec Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth and Investment, Private Banking, Group Investments, and Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

