Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in April

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,369,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 10,447,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,410.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Idorsia Stock Performance

Shares of IDRSF stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Idorsia has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

