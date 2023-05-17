Short Interest in IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Decreases By 7.1%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 366,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

IsoEnergy Trading Down 7.1 %

ISENF opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

