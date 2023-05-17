StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.2 %

MDU opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

