Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of SFE stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.68.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,751. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

