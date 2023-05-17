Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.34.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
