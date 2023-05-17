Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

