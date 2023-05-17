Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $321.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

