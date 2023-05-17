Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

