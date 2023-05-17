Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.