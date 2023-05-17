Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $110,137,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 4,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 817,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Burford Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 54,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

