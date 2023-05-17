Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

