StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.18% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $70.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

