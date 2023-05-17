StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.18% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $70.54 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
