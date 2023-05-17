WW International (NYSE:WW) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
WW International Price Performance
WW opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.
WW International Company Profile
