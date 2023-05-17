Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:PAM opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.94 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

