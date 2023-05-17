Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Pampa Energía Stock Performance
NYSE:PAM opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.94 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
Recommended Stories
