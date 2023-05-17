Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

