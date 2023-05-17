Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
