Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

