Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $391.51 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

