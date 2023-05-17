Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

