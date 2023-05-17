ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.