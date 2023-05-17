ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

