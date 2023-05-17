Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $174.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Codexis news, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $39,541.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,295,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 353,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after acquiring an additional 231,872 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 168,952 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,704,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

