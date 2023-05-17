Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Update

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,500 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 2,423,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Jushi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

