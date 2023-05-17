Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 493.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGSPF opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

