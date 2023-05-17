Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KSPHF opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.