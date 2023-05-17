Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KSPHF opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $19.90.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
