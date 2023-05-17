Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Update

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Almirall Price Performance

LBTSF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Almirall has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

