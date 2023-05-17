Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Update

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days.
LBTSF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Almirall has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.
