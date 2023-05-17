The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Short Interest Update

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,416,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 3,623,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34,163.0 days.

Lottery Stock Performance

Lottery stock opened at C$3.37 on Wednesday. Lottery has a 12-month low of C$2.43 and a 12-month high of C$3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.23.

Lottery Company Profile

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company operates through a network of approximately 7,200 retail points, as well as digitally. The Lottery Corporation Limited was formerly known as Tattersall's Holdings Limited.

