Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Medicover AB (publ) stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. Medicover AB has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

