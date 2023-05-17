Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Medicover AB (publ) stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. Medicover AB has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile
