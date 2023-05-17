Critical Contrast: First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) vs. BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Northwest and BayCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $51.36 million 1.76 $13.24 million $1.32 7.51 BayCom $108.04 million 1.73 $26.99 million $2.09 7.22

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 17.81% 7.64% 0.82% BayCom 22.75% 8.68% 1.07%

Dividends

This table compares First Financial Northwest and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial Northwest pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayCom pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and BayCom has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of BayCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Financial Northwest and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Northwest currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.63%. BayCom has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.53%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than BayCom.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BayCom beats First Financial Northwest on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W. Kendall, Jr., James S. Camp, and Robert G. Laverne in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

