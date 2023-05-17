Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Head to Head Contrast

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambarella and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 4 14 0 2.68 Rambus 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Ambarella presently has a consensus price target of $96.02, indicating a potential upside of 42.06%. Rambus has a consensus price target of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Rambus.

This table compares Ambarella and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -19.37% -8.84% -7.57% Rambus 11.76% 21.75% 16.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Rambus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $337.61 million 7.92 -$65.39 million ($1.71) -39.53 Rambus $469.51 million 12.19 -$14.31 million $0.49 107.33

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rambus beats Ambarella on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications. The firm’s geographical segments include Taiwan, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America other than United States and United States. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.