Contrasting ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACNB and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $111.38 million 2.22 $35.75 million $4.45 6.53 United Bancorporation of Alabama $61.78 million 2.00 $18.68 million $6.24 5.49

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ACNB has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACNB and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ACNB pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 33.13% 15.81% 1.46% United Bancorporation of Alabama 33.24% 17.67% 1.69%

Summary

ACNB beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

