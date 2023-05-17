Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,635,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 18,702,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 950.6 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 1.0 %

LNVGF stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

About Lenovo Group

See Also

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

