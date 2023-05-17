Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCURF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Mind Cure Health has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

