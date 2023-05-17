Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mind Cure Health Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCURF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Mind Cure Health has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile
