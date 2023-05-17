mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.8 days.
mdf commerce Price Performance
MECVF stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
mdf commerce Company Profile
mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. It also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. The company was founded on February 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mdf commerce (MECVF)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.