Brokerages Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT at $29.73

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Xometry alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Xometry has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.